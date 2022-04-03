Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.36. 6,559,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,402,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $433.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.06 and its 200-day moving average is $216.26.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.