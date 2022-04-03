Altium Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,064. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.33. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. Five Below’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

