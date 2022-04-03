Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,096 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,835,597,000 after purchasing an additional 541,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,834 shares of company stock worth $16,625,801. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.09. 6,344,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,692,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

