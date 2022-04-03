Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 195 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $185.21 and a one year high of $272.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.