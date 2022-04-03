Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.36. 6,559,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,402,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $433.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.06 and its 200-day moving average is $216.26.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.