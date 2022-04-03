Altium Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.95.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $19.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.84. 2,387,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,489. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.83 and a 200 day moving average of $274.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.