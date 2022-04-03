Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $44,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.50. 13,034,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,580,137. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

