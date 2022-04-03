Altium Wealth Management LLC Takes $215,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,850,000 after buying an additional 81,205 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.13. 1,395,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,958. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

