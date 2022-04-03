Altium Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 78.6% during the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,850,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at about $139,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 32,882.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,190,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,169,000 after buying an additional 1,187,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 39.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,226,000 after buying an additional 1,137,300 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 1,197.1% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 738,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after buying an additional 681,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

APP traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $53.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,554. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $116.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 761.11.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

