Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 37.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.29 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABEV. Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

