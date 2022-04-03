Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:DIT opened at $160.98 on Friday. Amcon Distributing has a 1-year low of $111.14 and a 1-year high of $270.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
