Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $557.81 Million

Brokerages expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) to report $557.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $569.00 million and the lowest is $548.85 million. Amedisys reported sales of $537.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMED. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

Shares of AMED opened at $173.85 on Friday. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $122.12 and a 1-year high of $292.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.