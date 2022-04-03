AMEPAY Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.35 or 0.07496982 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,417.12 or 1.00044191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047287 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

