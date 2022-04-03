American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Receives $38.67 Average PT from Analysts

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $260,423.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,507. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

