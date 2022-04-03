Americana Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,439 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $91.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.26. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

