Americana Partners LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 23,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $5,664,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $17,921,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $1,481,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX opened at $138.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.89 and its 200 day moving average is $122.31.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

