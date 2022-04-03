Ameris Bancorp Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.92.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $42.99 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,251,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,297,000 after buying an additional 173,855 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 931,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,286,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

