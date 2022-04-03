Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth $240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 129.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 24.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

