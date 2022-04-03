Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.44

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.44 and last traded at $43.72, with a volume of 3560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 129.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 24.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

