AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

ABC has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.86.

ABC stock opened at $156.52 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.67.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,710 shares of company stock worth $25,774,825. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

