AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.50.

AME opened at $134.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.15.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

