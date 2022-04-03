Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FOLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.14.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,161,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,185. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.29. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $64,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 446,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.