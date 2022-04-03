Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 269.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 65,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 22,038 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Amkor Technology by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Amkor Technology by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Amkor Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $113,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,400 in the last three months. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

