Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IGV opened at $345.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.82. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

