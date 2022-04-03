Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,513 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,748,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

MSI opened at $238.14 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $184.54 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

