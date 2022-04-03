Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

