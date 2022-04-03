Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $35,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,873 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $2,323,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 77,380 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $182.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $168.74 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

