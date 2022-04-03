Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Avangrid by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $55.57.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

