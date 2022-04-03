Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,020 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,666,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $23,736,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 153,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 100,138 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $24.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

