Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in ResMed by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ResMed by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

Shares of RMD opened at $246.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.64 and a 200 day moving average of $252.93. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.09 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $1,373,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

