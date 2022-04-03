Analysts Anticipate PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMTGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.48. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 723.10%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

