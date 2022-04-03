Analysts Anticipate Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunlight Financial.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUNL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

NYSE SUNL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,967. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,764,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

