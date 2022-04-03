Analysts Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.72). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 98.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.69) to ($5.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($7.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.48) to ($4.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 756,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,495,000 after acquiring an additional 706,465 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,220,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,876,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,083,000 after purchasing an additional 497,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPTX stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.76. 459,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.09. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $92.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

