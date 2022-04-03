Analysts Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOHGet Rating) will announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of BOH stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $82.88. The company had a trading volume of 212,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $75.68 and a one year high of $95.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day moving average is $84.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,375,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 721,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,426,000 after buying an additional 82,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 73,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after buying an additional 68,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,755,000 after buying an additional 65,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

