Analysts Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) to announce $136.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.40 million. Banner posted sales of $141.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $557.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.50 million to $566.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $603.46 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $621.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.64 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.09. 274,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Banner has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average is $59.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.