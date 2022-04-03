Analysts Expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. CommScope posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

In other news, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 230,330 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 248,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

