Analysts Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.63. Moelis & Company reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

MC traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.44. 658,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.25. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $553,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.4% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 53,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 163.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 229,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 142,346 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

