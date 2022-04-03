Analysts Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to Post $2.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) will announce $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.11. PerkinElmer posted earnings per share of $3.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.57. The stock had a trading volume of 925,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,986. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

