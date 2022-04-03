Analysts Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $735.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) to post $735.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $728.30 million to $751.00 million. Primerica reported sales of $636.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.57.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,817,000 after acquiring an additional 29,802 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,676,000 after acquiring an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,267,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Primerica stock traded up $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $139.57. 237,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,930. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.19. Primerica has a 52 week low of $121.22 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

