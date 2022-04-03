Analysts Expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Equities analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) to announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Renasant reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNST. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Renasant in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $52,111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 15.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,050,000 after buying an additional 556,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $20,372,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,766,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,024,000 after buying an additional 377,642 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $33.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02. Renasant has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

