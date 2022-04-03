Analysts Expect Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyra Biosciences.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

TYRA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Tyra Biosciences stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 26,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,549. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.78. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $31.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

