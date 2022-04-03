Analysts Issue Forecasts for Donaldson Company, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Donaldson in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

NYSE DCI opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

