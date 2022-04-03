Analysts Offer Predictions for OceanaGold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$262.86 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OGC. Raymond James lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.94.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.91 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.79 and a 1 year high of C$2.94. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -242.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.47.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

