Analysts Offer Predictions for OceanaGold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$262.86 million during the quarter.
Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.91 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.79 and a 1 year high of C$2.94. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -242.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.47.
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
