Analysts Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT at $44.64

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.64.

AMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH stock opened at $40.85 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 102.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.