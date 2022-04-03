Analysts Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) PT at C$13.00

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTS shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

TSE:CTS opened at C$10.36 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$5.16 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.50.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

