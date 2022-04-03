Analysts Set Expectations for The Lovesac Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lovesac in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lovesac’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOVE. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.

LOVE opened at $51.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $777.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $95.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Lovesac by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Lovesac by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,665,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

In other Lovesac news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

