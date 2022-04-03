Analysts Set Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) PT at $16.63

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXTR. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of EXTR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,602. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.94. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $311,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,400. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,914,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,220,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,724,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,549,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,020,000 after buying an additional 134,503 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

