Analysts Set Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Target Price at €12.96

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.96 ($14.24).

KCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.03) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($16.37) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($18.24) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of ETR:KCO traded up €0.18 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €12.44 ($13.67). The stock had a trading volume of 438,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 2.23. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €9.06 ($9.96) and a 12-month high of €13.50 ($14.84). The company’s 50 day moving average is €11.27 and its 200-day moving average is €10.92.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

