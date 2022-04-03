Analysts Set Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target at $91.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

KLIC traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.15. 748,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,845. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.92. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $460.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

