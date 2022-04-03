Analysts Set Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Target Price at GBX 444.17

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 444.17 ($5.82).

NETW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Network International from GBX 440 ($5.76) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Network International from GBX 540 ($7.07) to GBX 450 ($5.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.16) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Network International from GBX 460 ($6.03) to GBX 440 ($5.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Network International from GBX 550 ($7.20) to GBX 505 ($6.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

NETW stock opened at GBX 288.40 ($3.78) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 36.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 236.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 285.79. Network International has a 52 week low of GBX 152.90 ($2.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 459.90 ($6.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.23.

In related news, insider Diane Radley purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £32,100 ($42,048.73).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

